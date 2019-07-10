EPD Continues Investigation of Case Where 3 Children Were Left in Car

Three children are safe after they were left in a hot car with the windows up Tuesday while the temperatures reached the 90s.

The car was in the parking lot of Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union on Theatre Drive.

Witnesses say the car was unlocked but the windows were up and the vehicle was shut off.

First responders treated the children and no charges have been filed.

However, Child Protective Services were contacted and Evansville police are still investigating.

