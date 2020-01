Evansville Police say a man wanted for forgery and theft has been apprehended.

Tracy Fussner, 47, frequently shoplifted at a retail business and pass stolen forged checks with stolen identification.

Fussner was apprehended Monday afternoon.

If you know where Tracy Fussner is please call 911. He is wanted by the @EvansvillePD for Forgery and Theft. pic.twitter.com/Hau3vwTypk — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) January 27, 2020

