EPD Called to Grandview Towers for Fire

UPDATE: Evansville Police are investigating the connection of the fire at Grandview Towers to another apartment fire at the Crossing Apartments on Old Bridge Court. The two apartments are across the street from each other.

Police are looking for a male who targeted both apartments by setting a fire outside both doors. No one was injured in the fires. The male took off from the scene. Both fires are being investigated as arsons.

###

EARLIER…

The Evansville Fire Department was called to Grandview Towers for an apartment fire early, Friday morning.

The Grandview Towers is located near North First Avenue and Diamond Avenue.

The EPD was also called to another apartment fire in the area.

44News has crews on scene gathering the latest information.

