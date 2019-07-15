EPD Called to Baby Shower After Pregnant Mom Punches Sister

Evansville Police were called to a baby shower, where reports say the pregnant mother punched her half-sister over the food she served.

On Sunday, police arrived at a home in the 1500 block of Sweetser Avenue, where a woman said her pregnant half-sister punched her in the face.

The victim told police, the sister was upset that she had provided lunch meat for the baby shower.

When the victim told her sister that she didn’t understand why she was upset about the potential dangers of eating lunch meat while pregnant, when the sister had been smoking throughout her pregnancy, the sister punched her.

According to the report, the victim fell and hit her head on the concrete floor, but was conscious when officers arrived.

The victim said after she threatened to call the police, her sister took off with her 11-month-old child who was present during the altercation.

The 28-year-old victim had head pains and a cut to her ankle. It is not clear at this time if the pregnant woman will face charges.

