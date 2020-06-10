EPD Body Cam Footage Released of Chase Where Man Shot at Officers

The Evansville Police Department has released body-cam footage from an arrest that took place on May 30, where a Henderson, Kentucky man allegedly fired a revolver at officers after being chased outside of an apartment complex in Evansville, Indiana.

After a caller reported a person outside of the apartments waving a gun around, Evansville Police responded and confronted the man, who was identified as 28-year-old Andrew Barnett of Henderson, Kentucky.

As the first officer approached, Barnett can be seen on the body-cam footage fleeing on foot. Two additional officers arrived and chased Barnett as well.

One officer was able to successfully deploy his taser which hit Barnett in the arm – but despite being tased, Barnett was able to grab a revolver from his waistband, which he allegedly fired at officers before falling to the ground from the effects of the taser, a statement by EPD explained.

Barnett was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple charges including attempted murder with a firearm. Police said Barnett’s mugshot image is a past image.

Original Story: Henderson Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Shooting at EPD Officers

Comments

comments