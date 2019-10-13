EPD Arrests Man Connected to Oct. 6 Shooting

Evansville Police have arrested a man connected to a shooting on October 6 in the 1400 block of East Oregon Street. That shooting left two people injured.

18 year old Kyronn Hendricks was taken into police custody on a warrant early Sunday, according to a news release. Authorities believe he’s responsible for firing a handgun into an occupied car during a drug deal.

EPD says they spoke with several people at or near the shooting scene and investigators were able to identify Hendricks as the suspect.

Both victims injured in the shooting were driven to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

Hendricks was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on attempted murder and robbery charges.