Evansville Police Arrest Schnucks Shoplifter Who Struck Security With Stolen Vehicle While Fleeing

An Evansville man was arrested Sunday after police say he attempted to steal around $850 worth of items from a Schnucks supermarket before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle, striking security personnel in the vehicle, and ultimately crashing into a utility pole and several parked cars.

On Sunday around 5:00 p.m. officers with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) were dispatched to the Schnucks store located at 4500 W Lloyd Expressway in Evansville, Indiana, in reference to a theft in progress.

Dispatch told the officers en route that the suspect had fled the store in a stolen vehicle.

According to police, the suspect attempted to steal around $850 worth of items before being stopped by security, at which point he fled the store, also striking security with the stolen vehicle.

As officers headed toward Schnucks, another officer stated that he spotted the suspect vehicle on the road, attempting to stop the vehicle, only for the motorist to continue fleeing.

Police say it was at that point the suspect wrecked into a utility pole, also striking two other parked vehicles on the side of the road. The suspect then exited the car and began to flee on foot before being caught by officers.

While officers were attempting to get the suspect under control he kicked at officers and physically pushed away from them while they attempted to search him.

Arrested and Charged: Robert Lee Parker, 50, Evansville, IN

All suspects are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

