EPD Announces Safety Rules Ahead of ShrinersFest

ShrinersFest starts this week and the Evansville Police Department is increasing safety measures.

EPD is also reminding visitors that:

Children under the age of 18 should be supervised by a parent

Bags, containers, and packages of any type are subject to search upon entry

The following items are also prohibited from entering ShrinersFest:

Fireworks of any type

Domesticated pets

Skateboards, rollerblades, skates, or bicycles

Waterguns

Drones or RC aircraft

EPD says violations will result in denial of entry into or dismissed from these events.

ShrinersFest is from June 20th to June 23rd.

