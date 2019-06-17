EvansvilleIndiana

EPD Announces Safety Rules Ahead of ShrinersFest

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
ShrinersFest starts this week and the Evansville Police Department is increasing safety measures.

EPD is also reminding visitors that:

  • Children under the age of 18 should be supervised by a parent
  • Bags, containers, and packages of any type are subject to search upon entry

The following items are also prohibited from entering ShrinersFest:

  • Fireworks of any type
  • Domesticated pets
  • Skateboards, rollerblades, skates, or bicycles
  • Waterguns
  • Drones or RC aircraft

EPD says violations will result in denial of entry into or dismissed from these events.

ShrinersFest is from June 20th to June 23rd.

