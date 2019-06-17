EvansvilleIndiana
EPD Announces Safety Rules Ahead of ShrinersFest
ShrinersFest starts this week and the Evansville Police Department is increasing safety measures.
EPD is also reminding visitors that:
- Children under the age of 18 should be supervised by a parent
- Bags, containers, and packages of any type are subject to search upon entry
The following items are also prohibited from entering ShrinersFest:
- Fireworks of any type
- Domesticated pets
- Skateboards, rollerblades, skates, or bicycles
- Waterguns
- Drones or RC aircraft
EPD says violations will result in denial of entry into or dismissed from these events.
ShrinersFest is from June 20th to June 23rd.