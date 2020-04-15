EPD Alerts Public of Two Intersection Closures in Evansville

According to the Evansville Police Department (EPD), on Friday, April 16, at 9:00 a.m., Vectren will be closing Bellemeade Avenue between Harlan Avenue & S Kerth Avenue. Highway 41 will remain open. The project is estimated to last up to 2 hours.

Additionally, Vectren will be closing Lincoln Avenue between Harlan Avenue & Kerth Avenue on Friday, April 16, at 9:00 a.m., but Highway 41 will remain open.

These intersections will have EPD Officers working the intersections to ensure traffic flow is continuous due to the stoplights being shut off.

The closures will be progressive, and should only take 2 hours total.

