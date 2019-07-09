EPD: Adult Leaves Three Children in Hot Car; Investigation Underway

An investigation is underway in Evansville after three children were allegedly left in the car with the windows up.

The incident took place at the parking lot of Evansville Federal Teachers Credit Union on Theatre Drive.

44News is told the car was unlocked but the windows were all rolled up.

According to the report, the vehicle was not running and the temperature outside was 91 degrees.

AMR was called to the scene and checked on the welfare of the kids.

Charges haven’t been filed yet as this is an ongoing investigation by the Evansville Police Department.

We’re told Child Protective Services have been notified.

