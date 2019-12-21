EPD: Officer-Involved Shooting Kills One

Evansville Police are investigating a police action shooting on the city’s far east side.

Officers were called to the scene around 3 p.m. to the 2500 block of Sterling Drive to check on the welfare of a man threatening suicide.

Upon arrival, EPD immediately confronted a man holding a handgun, according to a news release.

Authorities gave the man several commands to drop the weapon but he refused. That’s when one of the responding officers fired at him.

No one else was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Earlier

Evansville Police are investigating an officer involved shooting on the city’s far east side.

An EPD source tells 44News reporter Noah Alatza that one person is dead.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Sterling Drive where they confronted an armed man during a “check the welfare” call.

Police say there is no active threat to the community.

