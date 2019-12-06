EPD: 2 Sent to Hospital After Motorcycle Crash on First Avenue

Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle.

Evansville Police say two people have been taken to the hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Witnesses on the scene say one suffered a head injury.

Motorists are advised to avoid North First Avenue at Dresden Street as Evansville Police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

