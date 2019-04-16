Envolve Engineering Moving to New State-of-the-Art Facility

An Evansville engineering company is outgrowing its current facility and is looking to relocate. Envolve Engineering announced Tuesday that they will be moving from incubator space at Innovative Pointe into a 5,000 sq. ft. facility in the Evansville Enterprise Zone.

The new facility is designed to meet the technical needs of the growing business. The new location includes specialized lab space utilized for clients, in-house projects, as well as continued research and development pursuits.

Launched six years ago, Envolve offers expertise in plastic part design, metal forming, and fishing, rapid prototyping, electronic design, sensor and software development.

The company plans to move into the new facility following a ribbon cutting ceremony not yet scheduled.

