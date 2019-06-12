Entrance Closures for Several Businesses Along U.S. 431 in Owensboro

A contractor with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning weekend road closures along U.S. 431 and Frederica Street. Construction is expected to begin on June 15th and 16th and again the weekend of June 22nd and 23rd.

To facilitate improvements to the intersection, the contractor plans to close entrances to Chick-Fil-A, Marriott Fairfield Inn, and Bridgewater Medial Center.

All three entrances will close at 10 p.m. on June 15th. The entrances are expected to reopen by 4 a.m., on June 17th.

Customers will be able to access these businesses via alternate routes.

Drivers are advised to use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers, and other personnel are along the roadway.

