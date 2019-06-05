Entertainment Report

The fifth season of “Black Mirror” begins streaming today!

The Sci-Fi thriller series examines modern society and the unattended consequences of new technologies.

“Black Mirror” is now available on Netflix!

Heresy, that’s what you get punished for.

It’s the moment so many of us have waited for…and since it’s raining, I have your plans for today…





“Blessed be the fruit” – Hulu is out with season three of “Handmaids Tale”!

The show is promising less brutality and more “hope” as The Resistance gathers in Gilead.

Season 3 debuts on Hulu today.

The American Film Institute is honoring Denzel Washington with a Life Achievement Award.

His friend and collaborator – Spike Lee – will present the award at a gala tomorrow in Hollywood.

The vet? No! You tricked me!

And they’re back!

Max and the gang are up to their old tricks in the “Secret Life of Pets 2”.

The animated feature is about the joys and challenges of being a pet owner.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” hits theaters Friday.

