Entertainment Report

HBO’s “Band of Brothers” was a testament to the greatest generation.

And now the actors from the Emmy winning show are meeting the real life heroes from World War II.

The group met up near the sight of the Allied Normandy invasion in France ahead of this week’s 75th anniversary of D-Day.





The newest Ron Howard documentary – “Pavarotti” – hits theaters this week..

The film introduces the greatest tenor to younger generations – showing pieces of Luciano Pavarotti’s life on and off stage – as he eventually left the opera for philanthropy work.

And another musical legend is also being honored by a famed director!

Rolling Thunder Review – a Bob Dylan story by Martin Scorsese – is heading to Netflix June 12th.

It’s part documentary and part concert film – as Scorsese tells the story of the 1975 tour of America.

Using restored footage and Dylan’s first interview in a decade – the film captures both an icon and a nation in transition.

