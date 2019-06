Entertainment Report

The gorgeous ladies of wrestling are taking over Sin City!

‘GLOW’ starring Alison Brie will feature the same glitter and spandex world of Women’s Wrestling – but this time in Las Vegas.

Season 3 of the Netflix hit launches August 9th.





The countdown to the highly anticipated “Lion King” movie is on!

In honor of the live action adaptation of the 1994 classic – Disney revealed character posters – featuring familiar faces from Simba to Nala.

“The Lion King” featuring the voices of Donald Glover, Beyonc√© and James Earl Jones hits theaters July 19th.

Come dear brother, our destiny awaits!

The first teaser trailer for ‘Onward’ – Disney Pixar’s latest release – gives us a glimpse at Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as brothers – just weeks after the two starred in the record breaking ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The two go on a journey to discover if magic is real… (!!!!!)

‘Onward’ hits theatres next year.

