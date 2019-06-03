Entertainment Report

The gorgeous ladies of wrestling are taking over Sin City!

‘GLOW’ starring Alison Brie will feature the same glitter and spandex world of Women’s Wrestling – but this time in Las Vegas.

Season 3 of the Netflix hit launches August 9th.





The countdown to the highly anticipated “Lion King” movie is on!

In honor of the live action adaptation of the 1994 classic – Disney revealed character posters – featuring familiar faces from Simba to Nala.

“The Lion King” featuring the voices of Donald Glover, Beyoncé and James Earl Jones hits theaters July 19th.

Come dear brother, our destiny awaits!

The first teaser trailer for ‘Onward’ – Disney Pixar’s latest release – gives us a glimpse at Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as brothers – just weeks after the two starred in the record breaking ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The two go on a journey to discover if magic is real… (!!!!!)

‘Onward’ hits theatres next year.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments