Entertainment Report

Former first lady Michelle Obama knows how to get to “Sesame Street.”

She was honored with the Joan Ganz Cooney award for her work helping children at the Sesame Workshop’s 50th Anniversary Benefit Gala in New York City.

The 55 year old has collaborated with…and appeared on the educational children’s show on numerous occasions.

The first round of presenters for this year’s Tony Awards have been announced.

Tina fey and Samuel L. Jackson are just some of the big names who will present, along with Regina King and Audra McDonald.

The 73rd Annual Tony Awards will be hosted by James Corden and broadcast live on June 9th.

The first trailer for “Rambo 5: Last Blood” is out featuring Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo.

The fifth and final film in the franchise finds an older Rambo wanting to make amends for his crimes??

Rambo last blood hits theaters September 20th- 37 years after the series launched with First Blood.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments