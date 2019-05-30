Entertainment Report

Comedian Ali Wong stars in a new Netflix romantic comedy… “Always Be My Maybe”, about a jilted, newly single celebrity chef who moves home and reconnects with her childhood best friend–played by Randall Park.

The two rediscover some old sparks.. and maybe new ones…

The movie features appearances from Daniel Dae Kim and Keanu Reeves.

It drops tomorrow on Netflix.





Country music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis documents his career setbacks and stroke in a new memoir.

The book talks about his rise in country music, his struggles with anger and alcohol.

His stroke and how his wife, Mary, saved him.

His wife says, “It’s time to let people see the Randy Travis from Randy Travis’ point of view and in Randy Travis’ words.”

“Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith and Braving the Storms of Life’ is in stores, now.

And CBS is bringing “The Good Fight” to broadcast television this summer!

The network will air the first season of the CBS all access series, a spin off of ” The Good Wife”, on Sundays, starting June 16th.

