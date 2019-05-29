Entertainment Report

Another honor for the late Aretha Franklin.

The Queen of Soul received a Pulitzer Prize Special Citation Tuesday in New York City.

She becomes the 12th person – and first female performer – to be given the honor.

The award recognizes Franklin for her indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades.

Franklin died last August in Detroit.





Netflix says it’s launching the third and final season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones on June 14th.

The award winning series is about a New York City private investigator with incredible strength.

During this season – Jessica crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath.

Binge watchers take note – all 13 episodes will be unveiled together.

“Blue’s Clues” has a new host!

Broadway veteran Josh Dela Cruz will wear the striped rugby shirt alongside an updated animated blue dog.

The show is also rebranding itself as “Blue’s Clues and You”.

