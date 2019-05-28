Entertainment Report

Entertainment Report

May 28th, 2019 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Actress Mandy Moore spent Memorial Day weekend on Mount Everest!

The “This is Us” star documented the adventure on her Instagram account.

Moore calls her 10-day trek to the mountain’s base camp a bucket list item.

She also acknowledged those who’ve gone before her and those who’ve lost their lives climbing the mountain.


Showtime is featuring a rare glimpse into one of America’s legendary hip hop groups with a new documentary — Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men.

The four-part series takes a look at the group’s origins on New York City’s Staten Island.

I wanted to tell a story that was — would give people a real window and insight into who they are and where they came from, because hip-hop is always a reflection of and a reaction to the environment.

Wu-Tang Clan kicks off the US leg of its tour in Michigan later this week!

And Miley Cyrus is releasing a new album titled: She is Coming.

The singer tested out a few of the songs over the weekend during an appearance in the UK.

The album comes out this Friday.

And that’s your quick look in Entertainment.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.