Entertainment Report

Actress Mandy Moore spent Memorial Day weekend on Mount Everest!

The “This is Us” star documented the adventure on her Instagram account.

Moore calls her 10-day trek to the mountain’s base camp a bucket list item.

She also acknowledged those who’ve gone before her and those who’ve lost their lives climbing the mountain.





Showtime is featuring a rare glimpse into one of America’s legendary hip hop groups with a new documentary — Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men.

The four-part series takes a look at the group’s origins on New York City’s Staten Island.

I wanted to tell a story that was — would give people a real window and insight into who they are and where they came from, because hip-hop is always a reflection of and a reaction to the environment.

Wu-Tang Clan kicks off the US leg of its tour in Michigan later this week!

And Miley Cyrus is releasing a new album titled: She is Coming.

The singer tested out a few of the songs over the weekend during an appearance in the UK.

The album comes out this Friday.

And that’s your quick look in Entertainment.

