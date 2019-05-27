Entertainment Report

Unseen footage from Elton John’s legendary 1975 Dodger Stadium show has been unveiled to coincide with the release of the “Rocketman” biopic soundtrack.

The video uploaded on Elton John’s YouTube channel shows the star performing his hits in front of thousands!

It even features an onstage appearance by US tennis icon Billie Jean King.

“Rocketman” lands in the US May 31st.





Disney’s Aladdin topped the long Memorial Day box office – officially kicking off the summer movie season.

The live-action feature is based on the studio’s iconic 1992 animated film.

Will Smith stars as “Genie”, a role voiced by the late Robin Williams in the original version.

In the early 80’s, people did not talk about sexuality.

And an upcoming documentary “Ask Dr. Ruth” chronicles the life of 90 year old Doctor Ruth Westheimer – a Holocaust survivor who became America’s most famous sex therapist.

“Ask Dr. Ruth” is now in limited release in theatres and premieres on Hulu June 1st.

