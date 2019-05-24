Entertainment Report

Will Smith stars as The Genie in the new live action remake of Aladdin.
It’s the story of a young man down on his luck, who finds the lamp and gets three wishes.
Oh great one who summons me, I stand by my oath, loyalty to wishes three.
Aladdin is in theaters today.
Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are back in the next Terminator movie!
Terminator: Dark Fate is a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day and sees the pair face off against a modified liquid metal Terminator sent back in time by Skynet to alter the past.
Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters November 1.
And Rihanna is launching her new luxury fashion brand in Paris.
The singer-designer is partnering with Louis Vuitton to create Fenty which is also her last name.
The brand will feature ready to wear shoes and accessories.
