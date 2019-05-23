Entertainment Report

Brad Pitt got a giant welcome at the Cannes Film Festival…where he’s starring in Quentin Tarantino’s newest movie.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is a nostalgic look back at the film industry of the 1960’s.

The blockbuster cast also includes Leonardo DiCaprio…and the two stars say it was easy to work together.

I think we together forged hopefully a great cinematic bond in a film about our industry together.

The movie opens in the US in July.





The Hollywood Walk of Fame cooked up a star for Guy Fieri.

The celebrity chef has opened more than 60 restaurants around the world and is a star on Food Network.

Actor Matthew McConaughey is a long-time friend and fan.

In a business where you can be any one you want to be you’ve been you the whole time. It ain’t easy.. congratulations brother.

Fieri has written six best selling cookbooks.

And here’s a look behind the scenes…as The Spice Girls return to the spotlight!

The girl group shared pictures of rehearsals for their upcoming tour, kicking off in Dublin on Friday.

It will be The Spice Girls’ first public performance in seven years.

In the wake of Game of Thrones’ finale on Sunday, the narrative surrounding the night was the phrase “divisive.” But how did the series-ending episode actually play with most viewers? Opinions were mixed, a new survey finds.

Some 26 percent of viewers who watched the episode replied that they liked the finale “a lot,” while 37 percent liked it “some,” 24 percent “didn’t really like it” and 10 percent “didn’t like it at all,” according to a new Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult poll.

