Entertainment Report

Quentin Tarantino’s latest film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” debuted at the Cannes Film Festival Tuesday.

The all star cast including – Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie – hit the red carpet in France.

It’s a tale about a washed up actor trying to find his way through tinsel town in the 1960’s.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” arrives in theaters July 26th.





The gang is back together in “Toy Story 4”.

With Andy all grown up – the team now belongs to Bonnie.

New to her collection is a homemade toy named Forky.

Also joining the team – an action figure voiced by Keanu Reeves.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters June 21st.

No maid, no valet, no nanny even? It’s 1927, we modern folk!

A new trailer for The Crawley’s Return was just released.

The eagerly awaited movie based on the popular television series “Downton Abbey” is out in September.

In addition to the wealthy family and its servants – the plot involves the King and Queen of England visiting the estate.

