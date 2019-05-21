Entertainment Report

She is the female superhero so many have waited for…

The CW released its trailer for the upcoming series “Batwoman”!

Ruby Rose plays Kate Kane – the cousin of Bruce Wayne who steps in when he goes missing from Gotham.

The show debuts this Fall.



I was born to be a race car driver but there’s only one problem that’s not me…that’s me.

Kevin Costner – and “This is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia – star in “The Art of Racing in the Rain”.

It’s a comedy drama told from the perspective of Enzo – the dog – voiced by Costner.

The pup’s presence lifts the spirits of his owners as they struggle with career and personal setbacks.

The popular book turned movie will hit the big screen August 9th.

The legendary Southern sisterhood hit a milestone…

It’s been 30 years since the cast debuted in “Steel Magnolias”!

To celebrate – the movie is returning to select theaters this week courtesy of Turner Classic Movies.

Shirley MacLaine, Dolly Parton, Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Daryl Hannah and Olympia Dukakis still keep in touch to this day.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments