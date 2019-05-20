Entertainment Report

Where are your coworkers this morning?

A Massachusetts based survey finds more than 27 million people planned to either call out sick, show up late or work from home today – all because of last night’s “Game of Thrones” finale.

Nearly six million took a vacation day yesterday so they could stay home to watch.





The HBO show ruled Sunday nights for eight seasons!

Nobody respects Trump. You know how I know that? I know that because they let him walk up on Air Force One with toilet paper on the back of his shoe.

The world according to Wanda Sykes is coming to Netflix.

The hour long comedy special “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” debuts Tuesday.

The comedienne will share her view on the current political and cultural climate.

And Celine Dion jumps into the car tonight with James Corden for some prime time Carpool Karaoke.

The show also features some of Corden’s favorite moments from the “Late Late Show” from the past year.

“The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019” airs tonight on CBS.

