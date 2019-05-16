Entertainment Report

Entertainment Report

May 16th, 2019 44News Cold Case, Entertainment

The legendary Rolling Stones front man posting a video of him dancing as only Jagger can…

The 75-year old has been on the mend after undergoing heart surgery a little more than a month ago.

The Stones have postponed their tour as Jagger recovers.


Haystacks sell for a-hundred and ten million bucks…

We’re talking about the latest Monet painting sold at auction…

The oil on canvas setting a record for the highest amount ever paid for an impressionist piece and for a Monet.

Britney Spears’ stage days could be over…

The pop-singer’s longtime manager telling TMZ- Spears won’t be performing in the near future or possibly ever again…at least until her health improves.

The 37-year-old checked out of a wellness facility in April after receiving treatment amid her struggle to deal with her father’s declining health.

