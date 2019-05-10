Entertainment Report

Hillary Duff is engaged!

The “Younger” actress made the announcement Thursday on Instagram – showing off the ring she received from singer/songwriter Matthew Koma.

Duff and Koma have a daughter who was born last October.

The stars of The Hustle walked the gold carpet for the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles.

The story follows two con artists – one the suave master, the other a bumbling newcomer – in the French Riviera where they seduce wealthy men.

It’s an adaptation of the 1988 con-job comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels .

The Hustle arrives in theaters today.





And the animated stars of the Angry Birds Movie 2 have a special message for moms everywhere just in time for Mother’s Day…

Oh Mother’s Day, oh Mother’s Day, we love to sing for Mother’s Day…

The hatchlings are among the angry birds who are taking their beef with the scheming green piggies to the next level in the upcoming sequel.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 flies into theaters in August.

While the fight for the seven kingdoms and control of the Iron Throne rages on.

A new competition is pitting gamers against each other for the ultimate Game of Thrones prize.

In honor of the eighth and final season of the hit HBO show…

X-Box announcing two lucky winners could win a custom Game of Thrones gaming console.

There’s two ways to win the sweepstakes…

Fans can enter for a chance to get the Targaryen console through Twitter and the Night King One through Facebook.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments