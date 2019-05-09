Entertainment Report

Justin Timberlake is being honored for his songwriting skills.

Timberlake will become the second person to receive the “Contemporary Icon Award” from the Songwriters Hall of Fame next month.

Lady Gaga took the honor in 2015.

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran teamed up for a new duet that drops Friday.

Both artists have been teasing their collaboration on social media.

Sheeran also co-wrote Bieber’s hit song “Love Yourself.”





And for the first time, a woman will lead the Grammys.

Deborah Dugan has been named president and CEO of the recording academy.

She was previously the CEO of Bono’s AIDS organization —

Summer is just around the corner…

Which means season three of Stranger Things is almost here.

In honor of the return of the popular sci-fi series, H&M is teaming up with Netflix to launch a “Stranger Things”-themed collection.

Although you have to wait until the fourth of July to binge-watch the new episodes, you can check out the clothing line in stores and online starting May 23rd.

