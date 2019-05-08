Entertainment Report

Marie Osmond is joining “The Talk!”

She made a special appearance on Tuesday’s show for the announcement.

Marie joins the show September 9th.

She’s replacing one of the original hosts, Sara Gilbert, who previously announced she’s leaving.

“The Talk” airs weekdays on CBS.





Dave Chappelle is going home to Washington, DC to receive one of comedy’s most prestigious honors the 2019 “Mark Twain Prize” for American humor.

Chappelle joins the ranks of past Twain recipients Richard Prior, Carol Burnett, and David Letterman.

He’ll receive the award at a Kennedy Center gala in October.

On tonight’s episode of Seal Team – Bravo Team desperately searches for a crew member after he gets separated from them while in enemy territory.

The star of the show David Boreanaz also directs the episode.

Check out all the action tonight on CBS.

