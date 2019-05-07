Entertainment Report

Madonna is announcing an “intimate theater tour” across North America.

The “Madame X” tour kicks off in New York in September.

It’ll also make stops in Chicago and Los Angeles for short residencies – along with dates in Las Vegas, Miami, Philadelphia and Boston.

Madonna’s new album “Madame X” comes out next month.

If you haven’t seen ‘Avengers: Endgame’ yet, stop watching.

That’s how the trailer for the upcoming movie “Spiderman: Far From Home” opens.

The movie takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and follows Peter Parker and pals on a European vacation.





We won’t spoil it for you – but we can tell you Tom Holland returns as Spiderman, Jon Favreau, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson and Jake Gyllenhaal co-star.

Spiderman: Far From Home hits theaters in July.

“Avengers: Endgame” continues to shatter box office records.

After just 11 days in release – it’s now the second highest grossing movie of all time with more than 2 point 1 billion dollars worldwide!

