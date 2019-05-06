Entertainment Report

A new musical featuring some of Alanis Morissette’s greatest hits is coming to Broadway.

‘Jagged Little Pill’ tells the story of a suburban family facing harsh truths about themselves and the world around them.

Previews begin in the fall.

CBS has released its first trailer for the new action adventure series, ‘Blood & Treasure.’





Actor Matt Barr plays an antiques expert who teams up with an art thief, played by Sofia Pernas to catch a terrorist.

The show premieres May 21st.

And, Hollywood’s biggest stars hit the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for tonight’s Met Gala.

Celebs have the tricky task of interpreting this year’s theme – Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Lady Gaga is a co-chair of the event.

