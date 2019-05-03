Entertainment Report

“Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are newlyweds.

The couple said their “I do’s” in a surprise wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Turner plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO show.

The two started dating in 2016.





And Star Wars fans won’t have to travel to a galaxy far away to have fun….

Disneyland is now accepting reservations for the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park.

Beginning May 31st, fans will be able to immerse themselves in the world of Batuu.

And, comics Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong walked the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival for their new animated comedy series “Tuca and Bertie.”

The show puts a spotlight on female friendships.

Everyone who normal and healthy has a friend.. Hopefully you have a best friend… Hopefully you have adventures, your ups and your downs. Things you can laugh about and enjoy.

“Tuca and Bertie” is out on Netflix today.

