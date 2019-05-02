Entertainment Report

The cast of “The Big Bang Theory” cemented their fame at TCL Chinese Theatre.

The long-running CBS sitcom shot its final episode on Tuesday.

Co-creator Chuck Lorre said there were lots of tears.

It’s hard to disband a family after 12 years.

You can catch the one-hour series finale on May 16th…on CBS.





And “Elementary” actress Lucy Liu got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame…becoming only the *second Asian-American woman to hold the honor.

This dream-fulfilling honor I am receiving today affirms that anyone who feels like an outsider can take her place among the stars!

Liu also posed with her fellow “Charlie’s Angels” co-stars, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz.

And “Sesame Street” celebrated 50 years in children’s entertainment with a street naming.

Part of West 63rd Street in New York City is now officially “Sesame Street.”

Human cast members and Muppets alike were there for the big reveal.

