Entertainment Report

The Broadway musical “Hadestown” leads this year’s Tony Awards with 14 nominations.

That includes a “Best Actor” nod for Patrick Page, who celebrated with his wife.

“Ain’t Too Proud” came in second, with a dozen nominations.

The musical is based on songs by The Temptations.

The awards will be presented on June 9th – here on CBS.





Barack and Michelle Obama unveiled the projects they’ve been working on for Netflix.

The former first couple announced seven series and films in development for the streaming platform.

They include the story of Frederick Douglass – who escaped slavery to become a leader in the abolitionist movement.

Country star Carrie Underwood kicks off her new tour tonight in North Carolina.

The show features an all female lineup…including the openings acts.

Underwood’s “Cry Pretty” tour will play in more than 50 cities through October.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments