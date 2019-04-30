Entertainment Report

The concert known as “Woodstock 50” has lost its’ lead financial investor and now – might not happen at all.

More than 80 artists were scheduled to perform this August in Watkins Glen, New York – including Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons and Miley Cyrus.

The investor said it didn’t believe the festival could ensure the health and safety of artists and fans.

Thailand’s culture ministry says the 12 boys and their soccer coach who spent 17 days trapped in a cave last summer have signed a deal with Netflix.

Their experience will be turned into a TV series.





Queen Latifah is hoping to empower black women film directors through a new initiative called “The Queen Collective.”

Her group has teamed up with Proctor and Gamble to financially support the directors from beginning to end.

The Tribeca Film Festival will provide mentorship and Hulu will release the films.

The stars of the new bio-pic “Tolkien” walked the green carpet in London last night.

The film focuses on the life of JRR Tolkien who wrote “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.”

Tolkien’s family and estate released a statement saying they did not approve or authorize the making of the film – but the director says the film is true to the life of the fantasy writer.

“Tolkien” opens in the US May 7th.

