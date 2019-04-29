Entertainment Report

Current and former cast members of “The Young and the Restless” share memories of the late Kristoff St. John on today’s episode.

St. John played “Neil Winters” on the show for 28 years.

“SWAT” star Shemar Moore – played his brother for ten years.

Moore calls St. John the most iconic and talented African American soap star in history.

St. John passed away in February.





A traveling exhibit that sends visitors on a 360 degree immersive experience into the Broadway musical “Hamilton” made its first stop in Chicago over the weekend.

It features 19 rooms that chronicle founding father Alexander Hamilton’s life.

Creator and star Lin Manuel Miranda also narrates an audio tour.

And tune in tonight for a brand new episode of “The Code.”

It’s about how the military’s brightest minds take on legal challenges facing the US Marine Corps.

Phillipa Soo plays attorney Harper Li.

She said she’s gained a whole new respect for those in uniform.

You can check out “The Code” on CBS.

