Entertainment Report

James Bond gets a new villain and if you don’t already have your tickets, good luck getting into a screening of the new Avengers movie this weekend.

Here’s what’s new in entertainment…

The highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame is finally in theaters and movie experts wonder if it could earn a record-breaking 300-million dollars at the domestic box office this weekend.

The Disney-Marvel superhero movie is being shown in more than 4-thousand locations…many are already sold out!





“The Boss” is hitting the airwaves again with his first new studio album in five years.

Bruce Springsteen says his 13-song disc, called “Western Stars” was influenced by California pop music of the 70s.

Oscar-winner Rami Malek will play the villain in the 25th James Bond movie.

It will be Daniel Craig’s 5th and final time portraying 007.

The as yet untitled movie is set to be released next April.

And the new trailer for Sony’s “Men in Black: International ” introduces a tiny alien sidekick to Chris Hemsworth’s “Agent H” and Tessa Thompson’s “Agent M.”

The sci-fi comedy opens June 14th.

