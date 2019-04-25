Entertainment Report

Our 2019 summer movie preview series continues with part three…scary flicks…musicals…and more!

In May – “Tolkien” stars Nicholas Hoult as “Lord of the Rings” author J.R.R. Tolkien.

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and friends bring laughs — and vino — with “Wine Country”.

And Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer leads the movie “Ma”.





As well as the conjuring universe continuation “Annabelle Comes Home”.

Things get musical with “Yesterday” about a musician who’s the only person to remember The Beatles.

By July, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a time in Hollywood” arrives starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

In August expect the Guillermo del Toro book-to-screen adaptation “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”…

And for those marking your scary movie calendars…

Coming up in September, prepare for Pennywise as “It” makes a highly anticipated return with “Chapter 2”.

The new project from the creators of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’ And singer Sam Smith is hitting a challenging note regarding his health.

Here’s what’s new in entertainment.

Plans for singing sensation Sam Smith to perform his mega-hit ‘Dancing With a Stranger’ at the 2019 Billboard Awards appear to now be on hold.

The announcement on Smith’s Twitter feed cites doctor’s orders that he get ‘further rest’ after sudden tour cancellations in South Africa and Azerbaijan.

‘If the united states is a big circle.. inside of that is New York.’

New York’s Tribeca Film Festival kicked off its 18th opening night with the world premiere of the new film ‘Apollo’.

The documentary about the historic Harlem theater premiered at, where else, The Apollo.

And the creators behind Amazon’s award-winning hit series ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ are at it again.

Prepping a brand new drama on women of the New York art world, called ‘Ninth Street Women’.

The project is part of Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino’s overall deal with the studio.

