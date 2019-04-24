Entertainment Report

A special send-off for a The Young and The Restless star and The Avengers make their mark…

The superheroes from Marvel’s Avengers movies are now immortalized in concrete.

Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johanssen, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth cast their handprints in concrete at Hollywood’s famed TCL Chinese Theater Tuesday.

The highly anticipated Avengers: Endgame hits theaters Friday.





Another Hollywood star made his mark on the Walk of Fame.

Seth MacFarlane is known as a creative force in entertainment developing shows like Family Guy and American Dad.

Macfarlane’s star is the 2,661st on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

And it is time for Genoa City to say goodbye to beloved character–Neil Winters.

Actor Kristoff St. John played the role for 28 years on The Young and the Restless before dying of heart disease in February.

The send off includes 5 days of tributes, including an appearance by Shamar Moore.

And there will be a special episode of the CBS show on Monday– as former and current cast members share their memories of the man behind the character.

