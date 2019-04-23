Entertainment Report

The memoir Prince was working on at the time of his death is set to be released in the Fall.

Random House told The Associated Press that the retrospective – entitled “The Beautiful Ones” will combine the music legend’s unfinished manuscript with rare photos, scrapbooks and lyrics.

Prince died at age 57 three years ago this week.





The Jonas Brothers announced the release of their first album in a decade with an Instagram post Monday.

Their fifth studio album – called “Happiness Begins” – is set to drop on June 7th.

Jennifer Lopez is set to star in another romantic comedy.

The superstar will play a pop singer who picks a random concert goer to marry.

Owen Wilson is in final talks to costar.

