Entertainment Report

Beth Behrs plays Gemma Johnson on the hit CBS comedy “The Neighborhood.”

On the season finale – things go haywire when Gemma teams up with her neighbor Tina Butler to prove to her son that she’s a cool mom.

Catch all of action on “The Neighborhood” tonight at 8 – right here on CBS.





Late-night comedy host Jimmy Kimmel is taking it back to the seventies.

Kimmel is teaming up with A-list celebrities to recreate two popular 70’s sitcoms “The Jeffersons” and “All in the Family.”

Woody Harrelson will play Archie Bunker and Jamie Foxx will take on the role of George Jefferson.

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ airs May 22nd.

And Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez and Diana Ross had people out of their seats during the CBS special “Motown 60: a Grammy Celebration” at the Microsoft Theater in Hollywood.

Motown was founded in 1959 and its iconic sound helped shape the music industry.

