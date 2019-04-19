Entertainment Report

An animated favorite is getting a new story.

The hip hop group Cypress Hill was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.

The group’s second album “Black Sunday” debuted at number one and went triple platinum.

It features their hit “Insane in the Brain”

There’s only one Cypress Hill – the first Latino hip-hop group, but to everybody that lives the American dream, not the last Latino hip-hop group to ever be on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

This is the 2,660th star on the Walk of Fame.

Buzz and his buddies are back!

A new trailer for “Toy Story 4” was just released.





Tom Hanks returns as the voice of Sheriff Woody.

This time around- the crew goes on a road trip leading to adventures far from home.

The film debuts nationwide on June 21st…nine years after the last Toy Story movie.

And Smokey Robinson and Cedric the Entertainer host a tribute to Motown Records that will air this Sunday on CBS.

The two hour live concert features performances by Stevie Wonder…and Jennifer Lopez.

I learned what music was through Motown.

The concert was filmed in February, two days after the Grammys.

