Entertainment Report

Madonna releases new music and Beyoncé surprises her fans in the middle of the night…here’s what’s new in entertainment.

The Beehive is “Crazy in Love” with Homecoming: a film by Beyoncé that is now available on Netflix.

The documentary chronicles Bey’s Coachella performances last year and features 40 songs that were recorded live.





Madonna is releasing new music…

The Material Girl’s new single “Medellin” features reggaetón artist Maluma.

Madonna’s upcoming album “Madame X” will be out June 14th.

And, the excitement is building for the two episode season premiere of “Life in Pieces.”

The season begins with a big family vacation in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Angelique Cabral plays Colleen.

The family is not happy. Bottom line and there’s a lot of stuff that happens. There’s some bats, some snakes, some bites. Its hilarious.

Be sure to catch “Life in Pieces” at 8:30 tonight on CBS.

