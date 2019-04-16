Entertainment Report

Sony Pictures is giving us a sneak peek at the newest “Charlie’s Angels.”

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are teaming up to fight crime at the direction of the elusive Charles Townsend.

Elizabeth Banks wrote, produced, directed and is acting in the film.

It hits theaters in November.





Fans get to take a deeper dive into the character of Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine on tonight’s episode of “FBI.”

His alter-ego – actor Jeremy Sisto – says Valentine gets a bit emotional as we learn more about his personal life including his past struggle with substance abuse.

FBI airs tonight, right here on CBS.

Aretha Franklin is still getting R-E-S-P-E-C-T after death.

She has received an honorary Pulitzer Prize for her indelible contribution to American music and culture.

She’s the first individual woman to receive a special citation honor in the award’s history.

