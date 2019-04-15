Entertainment Report

“The Force” is officially back!

The final installment of The Skywalker Saga has a title – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Producers of the long awaited film gave it a name and released the first trailer.

The Rise of Skywalker will wrap up the current movie trilogy – a space saga that began 42 years ago.

Thanks to unused footage – it will include an appearance by the late Carrie Fisher.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20th.





“Mars Investigations” will open for business again this summer.

Hulu just announced the release date for the revival of Veronica Mars.

Kristen Bell will make a return in the eight episode series that will be released in full on July 26th.

But she says this is not the Veronica Mars of the past.

15 years later the character is all grown up and so are the story lines.

And a starlet loved around the world will be remembered this summer with a new exhibit in France.

Grace Kelly’s stunning gowns will be on display at the Christian Dior Museum.

She retired from acting at the age of 26 to become the Princess of Monaco.

The new exhibit Grace of Monaco: A Princess in Dior will feature 85 gowns from her personal collection.

The exhibit opens at the end of the month.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments