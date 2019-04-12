Entertainment Report

April 12th, 2019 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Mariah Carey is set to receive the “Icon” award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards…and perform a medley of her songs.

Carey burst onto the scene in 1990, with her self-titled debut album.

She continued to churn out 18 number one hits over the years.

Amy Poehler makes her directorial debut – with a cast of Saturday Night Live alumni – in the new movie, “Wine Country.”


The comedy is about a group of friends on a 50th birthday getaway in Napa.

“Wine Country” premieres on Netflix May 10th.

And CBS is bringing back “I Love Lucy” – for a one hour special:

Two classic episodes – “Bonus Bucks” and “The Million-dollar Idea” – are newly colorized…and will air back to back.

You can catch them Friday April 19th, on CBS.

