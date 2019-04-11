Entertainment Report

Oprah Winfrey took the stage as keynote speaker, at this year’s “Women in the World Summit.”

Winfrey offered her answer to the question, “Can women save the world?”

We need to be the truth, we have to be the respect, we have to be the fierceness. The love that we want to see. And when we do that, mark my words. A change is already coming.

“Captain Marvel” actress Brie Larson spoke to the crowd about her experience in Hollywood – and about embracing failures as well as success.

“When Calls the Heart” is set to return to TV on Sunday, May 5th – without Lori Loughlin.





It’s Hallmark’s top-rated original series – and its longest-running.

The show was pulled from the schedule after Loughlin was implicated in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Disney released its latest trailer for the live-action remake of “The Lion King.”

“While other search for what they can take, a true king searches for what he can give.”

The trailer shows the opening scene, where young Simba is introduced to the other animals.

James Earl Jones narrates the film…and leads an all-star cast that includes Beyoncé and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The movie hits theaters July 19th.

