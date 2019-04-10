Entertainment Report

Les Misérables is coming to PBS.

The six part miniseries based on the novel stars Dominic West and Lily Collins – who plays the character Fantine.

It was definitely the most vulnerable and raw I’ve ever been as an actor in specific scenes.

The series debuts Sunday.





One of the hosts of “The Talk” – Sara Gilbert – made a big announcement on Tuesday’s show – saying she’s leaving.

It’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season.

Gilbert says she’s torn – but wants to spend more time with her children and working on other projects.

Malaria isn’t just any disease.

Retired soccer player David Beckham stars in a new video from the group Malaria No More UK.

It uses video synthesis technology to make it appear like Beckham is speaking nine languages.

There’s a new Netflix series based on the books of Armistead Maupin.

“Armistead Maupin’s Tale of the City” picks up on Barbary Lane where the books left off.

It stars Laura Linney and Ellen Page and debuts June 7th.

